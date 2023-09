Kowar (1-0) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Kowar pitched the ninth inning with the Royals down by one, but they scraped together two runs to walk it off. This was Kowar's fifth scoreless effort across eight appearances since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 17. The right-hander has a 5.91 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB over 21.1 innings in the majors this season while working almost exclusively as a reliever across all levels.