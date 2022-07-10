Kowar allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings during Saturday's 13-1 loss to the Guardians.

Jonathan Heasley was blitzed in the first two innings, and Kowar didn't do much better, though he recorded the most outs of any Royals pitcher in the contest. With eight runs, 12 hits and eight walks in 10 innings across four appearances since his June 26 recall from Triple-A Omaha, Kowar hasn't looked very effective against major-league hitters. Daniel Lynch (finger) is expected to return from the injured list Monday, and it figures one of Heasley, Kowar or Kris Bubic is most likely to be headed back to Omaha to make room for him.