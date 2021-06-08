Kowar (0-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Angels after allowing four runs on three hits and two walks across two-thirds of an inning.

This wasn't the outing Kowar was expecting, as he couldn't even get out of the first inning and was lifted after giving up four runs and not striking out anyone. He could be lined up for a two-start week since he'd be tentatively up to pitch during the weekend series in Oakland, but that remains to be seen considering how much he struggled in his pro debut.