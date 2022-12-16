Royals' Jacob Wallace: Shipped to KC By RotoWire Staff Dec 16, 2022 at 5:34 pm ET • 1 min read Wallace was acquired by the Royals from the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Wyatt Mills.Wallace spent 2022 at the Double-A level and had a 3.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 76:49 K:BB across 56.2 innings. The 24-year-old should move up to Triple-A and could make his MLB debut in 2023. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.