Brentz (lat) is listed as available for the Royals' Cactus League opener versus the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brentz looks ready to get back into contention for a spot in the Royals' bullpen after missing most of the last two seasons. He's recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2022, and it doesn't look like he'll be hampered by the lat strain that ended his comeback attempt in 2023.