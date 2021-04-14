Brentz pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout to record a hold in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Brentz relieved starter Danny Duffy to start the seventh inning. The 26-year-old Brentz needed just 11 pitches to finish the inning. He's been good through five appearances, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings. If he continues to pitch well, Brentz could find himself in higher-leverage roles, although he's not yet expected to enter the saves conversation.