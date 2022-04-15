Brentz (0-2) took the loss Thursday versus the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.

Brentz has made a mess of his last two outings, and he's taken the loss in both. He allowed RBI singles to Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows in the seventh inning of this contest, and the Royals' offense wasn't able to get him off the hook. Brentz has now allowed four runs, four hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 2.1 innings. The 27-year-old was effective in a high-leverage role last year, but he could move to the middle innings if he doesn't get back on track soon.