Brentz (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday.
Brentz made just eight relief appearances last season before hitting the injured list with elbow issues. He began a rehab assignment in mid-June but paused it soon after and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in late July. The timing of the procedure means he'll miss the majority or perhaps the entirety of the 2023 season. He'll manage his recovery while no longer a member of the 40-man roster, as the Royals elected to clear space to protect other players from the Rule 5 draft.