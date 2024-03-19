Brentz was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brentz missed all of last season due to a lat injury he suffered while working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and he's now in line to be sidelined for the next six weeks. The 29-year-old southpaw was having a rough spring before getting hurt, surrendering nine earned runs in just 4.1 innings.