Brentz allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits without recording an out in Friday's 12-2 loss to the Yankees.

Any chance of the Royals making a comeback disappeared after Brentz made a mess of the eighth inning. The southpaw has allowed multiple runs in four of his eight appearances this season, including 11 runs (10 earned) in his last three outings. Due a small sample size, he's sporting an ugly 23.63 ERA and 3.94 WHIP, but there's been little reason to have confidence in the reliever so far.