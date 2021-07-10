Brentz (2-2) allowed a walkoff solo home run and recorded one strikeout while taking the loss Friday versus Cleveland.
Brentz was called upon to get the last out of the eighth inning, and he fanned Franmil Reyes. In the ninth, Bobby Bradley took the southpaw deep for Cleveland's second straight walkoff win over Kansas City. Brentz has hit a rough patch, allowing eight runs (seven earned) in his last nine innings. He still has a solid 2.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB across 39.2 innings, but he may see more lower-leverage assignments until he works out his recent struggles.