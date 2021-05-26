Brentz pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out two to earn a hold in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Brentz has posted five scoreless innings across his last five outings. His hold Tuesday was his first since April 25 -- Kansas City endured a rough stretch of games earlier in May. Overall, the southpaw has a 2.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23:13 K:BB, four holds and a win in 20.2 innings this season. He's been effective at keeping runs off the board, but a 4.05 FIP suggests he could face a bit of regression.