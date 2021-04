Brentz pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Brentz successfully protected a three-run lead in the seventh and eighth innings. The southpaw has a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through nine innings this season. He's logged three holds in 11 appearances.