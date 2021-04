Brentz allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Brentz made his major-league debut and held his own while working in the seventh inning. The southpaw is expected to work mostly in the middle innings to begin 2021. He had a 5.55 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 35.2 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2019, and he was a member of the Royals' 60-player pool during the 2020 season.