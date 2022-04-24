Brentz (0-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Mariners. He allowed five runs on a hit and four walks with one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

Brentz entered the game in the eighth inning, but he threw just 11 of his 29 pitches for strikes. Dylan Coleman relieved him and allowed two inherited runners to score on a Ty France home run. It's been an inconsistent start to the season for Brentz, who has surrendered nine runs with an 8:9 K:BB across 4.1 innings. He's picked up two holds in addition to his three losses, but the southpaw may be pitching himself out of the high-leverage conversation if he continues to struggle with command.