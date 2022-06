Brentz (elbow) paused his rehab assignment to return to Kansas City and be reevaluated Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brentz has been out since late April with a flexor strain. He'd recently begun a rehab assignment but felt renewed tightness in the same area, so his game action will be put on hold for now. A new timeline for his return should be available after the reevaluation.