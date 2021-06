Brentz pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Brentz saw a 15-inning scoreless streak end Wednesday when he gave up a run to Detroit. He bounced back well Friday with a clean inning. The 26-year-old has logged a 1.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 32.2 innings this year. While he's been an effective option with a win and seven holds in 34 outings, Brentz has yet to see any closing assignments in his first major-league campaign.