Brentz allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout in one inning in Friday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.

Brentz had allowed three runs in his last 4.1 innings, but he was able to navigate through a tricky seventh inning Friday. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 3.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 14.1 innings this season. He's also picked up three holds -- while he's not likely to challenge for saves, Brentz has seen some usage in higher-leverage situations.