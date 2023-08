Brentz (elbow) is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a left lat strain while on his rehab assignment, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brentz began a rehab assignment earlier this month while working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but now a new injury ends his season before it started. The left-hander should have a relatively normal offseason, but if he begins 2024 on time he'll have gone nearly two years in between major-league appearances.