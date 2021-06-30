Brentz (2-1) allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three over an inning to pick up the loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Brentz relieved Brad Keller in the sixth trying to protect a one-run lead with nobody out and a man on first. He struck out and walked a batter before J.D. Martinez knocked a two-run double to right to push the Red Sox back in the lead at 7-6. Brentz was able to strike out the next two batters but the damage was already done and the Royals were unable to score another run. The 26-year-old lefty owns a 2.70 ERA and 42:24 K:BB over 36.2 innings in his first season at the major league level.