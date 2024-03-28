The Royals placed Brentz (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Brentz suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in mid-March. The injury will likely keep him sidelined for the first several weeks of the season.
