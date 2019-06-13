Diekman (0-3) was charged with the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday after surrendering one run on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out two.

The left-hander came into the eighth inning with the score tied, 2-2. Unfortunately, he quickly loaded up the bases with a leadoff walk, a double and another walk, enabling Brandon Dixon to hit a sacrifice fly and score the winning run. Through 31 appearances, Diekman owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB.