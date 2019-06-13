Royals' Jake Diekman: Takes loss in relief
Diekman (0-3) was charged with the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday after surrendering one run on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out two.
The left-hander came into the eighth inning with the score tied, 2-2. Unfortunately, he quickly loaded up the bases with a leadoff walk, a double and another walk, enabling Brandon Dixon to hit a sacrifice fly and score the winning run. Through 31 appearances, Diekman owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB.
More News
-
Royals' Jake Diekman: Signs with Royals•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Diekman: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Diekman: Credited with hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Diekman: Provides clean appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Diekman: Traded to Arizona•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Nabs second save despite homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...