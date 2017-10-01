Junis (9-3) completed six innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks to pick up the victory. He also struck out five.

Junis was actually on the hook for the loss after serving up a home run to A.J. Pollock in the sixth, but he was saved by the offense in the bottom half of the inning. This was good to see from the 25-year-old after getting shellacked in his previous start. He'll close out the 2017 campaign with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP, although he only allowed more than two earned runs during two starts in the month of September. This will likely give him a good chance at keeping his spot in the Royals' rotation heading into next season.