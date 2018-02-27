Junis will compete for a spot in Kansas City's rotation during spring training, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis put up impressive rookie numbers in 2017, finishing at 9-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 16 starts. However, if he hopes to earn a spot in the starting five, he'll have to beat out teammates Jesse Hahn and Trevor Oaks -- both players were acquired in the offseason to bolster the pitching staff. As long as he puts together a decent showing this spring, Junis looks to be one of the favorites to lock up a starting role.