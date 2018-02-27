Royals' Jake Junis: Competing for rotation spot
Junis will compete for a spot in Kansas City's rotation during spring training, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Junis put up impressive rookie numbers in 2017, finishing at 9-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 16 starts. However, if he hopes to earn a spot in the starting five, he'll have to beat out teammates Jesse Hahn and Trevor Oaks -- both players were acquired in the offseason to bolster the pitching staff. As long as he puts together a decent showing this spring, Junis looks to be one of the favorites to lock up a starting role.
More News
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Bounces back for victory Saturday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Tagged for six runs Monday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Rides offense to easy win•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Takes no-decision Thursday vs. Indians•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Continues strong work Saturday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Collects fifth straight win•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...