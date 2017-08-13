Manager Ned Yost said Junis would be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Monday's game against the Athletics, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Junis rejoins the Royals after delivering a brilliant performance in a spot start Aug. 6 against the Mariners, during which he gave up one run on four hits over eight innings. He'll take the place of Trevor Cahill (shoulder) on Monday, but whether Junis sticks around beyond that remains to be seen. The Athletics are one of the poorer offenses in baseball, and with the game at the pitcher-friendly Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Junis makes for an intriguing streaming option.