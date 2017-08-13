Royals' Jake Junis: Confirmed as Monday starter
Manager Ned Yost said Junis would be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Monday's game against the Athletics, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Junis rejoins the Royals after delivering a brilliant performance in a spot start Aug. 6 against the Mariners, during which he gave up one run on four hits over eight innings. He'll take the place of Trevor Cahill (shoulder) on Monday, but whether Junis sticks around beyond that remains to be seen. The Athletics are one of the poorer offenses in baseball, and with the game at the pitcher-friendly Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Junis makes for an intriguing streaming option.
More News
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Leading candidate for Monday's start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Returns to Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Dominates Mariners in spot start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Recalled ahead of spot start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: In line to start second game Sunday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Developing fourth pitch•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...