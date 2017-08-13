Royals' Jake Junis: Confirmed as Monday's starter
Junis was confirmed by manager Ned Yost as Monday's starter against the A's, Jeffrey Flanagan reports.
Junis rejoins the Royals after delivering a brilliant performance Aug. 6 (one run allowed on four hits over eight innings) against Seattle. He takes the place of Trevor Cahill (shoulder) for the day, but whether Junis still around longer remains to be seen. The A's offense is one of the worst in MLB, and with the game at the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum, Junis is an attractive option across all formats Monday.
