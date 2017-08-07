Royals' Jake Junis: Dominates Mariners in spot start
Junis allowed one run on just four hits over eight innings of a 9-1 win over Seattle on Sunday. He struck out seven and didn't issue a walk.
What a performance by the 24-year-old, who had been called up to be the team's 26th man and make a spot start for the second half of a doubleheader. Junis will likely head back to Triple-A Omaha, but Sunday's gem of a performance could prompt the Royals to give him additional action with the big club. Through 44 innings this year, Junis owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 16:37 BB:K.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...