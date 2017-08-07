Junis allowed one run on just four hits over eight innings of a 9-1 win over Seattle on Sunday. He struck out seven and didn't issue a walk.

What a performance by the 24-year-old, who had been called up to be the team's 26th man and make a spot start for the second half of a doubleheader. Junis will likely head back to Triple-A Omaha, but Sunday's gem of a performance could prompt the Royals to give him additional action with the big club. Through 44 innings this year, Junis owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 16:37 BB:K.