Junis is expected to be recalled and start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Teams are allowed to add a 26th man on days when there is a doubleheader, and it looks like Junis will be that guy. The right-hander has bounced between levels this season, making a combined total of 18 starts for Triple-A Omaha and the Royals. Junis has been strong in his role with Omaha, managing a 2.92 ERA over 71 innings.