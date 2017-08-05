Royals' Jake Junis: In line to start Sunday's second game of DH
Junis is expected to be recalled and start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Teams are allowed to add a 26th man on days when there is a doubleheader, and it looks like Junis will be that guy. The right-hander has bounced between levels this season, making a combined total of 18 starts for Triple-A Omaha and the Royals. Junis has been strong in his role at Triple-A, managing a 2.92 ERA over 71 innings.
