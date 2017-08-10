Manager Ned Yost said Junis is "probably" the option to start Monday's game against the A's, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Junis could be back with the big club sooner than expected, as he is the leading candidate to make a spot start in place of the injured Trevor Cahill (shoulder). The 24-year-old has compiled a 4.70 ERA and 37:16 K:BB through 44 innings (10 appearances, seven starts) with the Royals this season.