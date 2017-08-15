Junis (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two over six innings to earn the win Monday against Oakland.

Junis was fantastic in a spot start Aug. 6 against Seattle, an outing in which he lasted eight innings and gave up just one run with seven strikeouts. While he wasn't quite as dominant this time around, Junis was similarly sharp, needing just 83 pitches to complete six innings and throwing 18 first-pitch strikes to 24 hitters. What he lacked in swing-and-miss stuff he made up for with pristine control. Junis has thrown quality starts in three of his last four outings for the big club, and even with the Royals in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, the 24-year-old has earned a chance to show what he's got.