Royals' Jake Junis: Nabs fifth win against Athletics
Junis (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two over six innings to earn the win Monday against Oakland.
Junis was fantastic in a spot start Aug. 6 against Seattle, an outing in which he lasted eight innings and gave up just one run with seven strikeouts. While he wasn't quite as dominant this time around, Junis was similarly sharp, needing just 83 pitches to complete six innings and throwing 18 first-pitch strikes to 24 hitters. What he lacked in swing-and-miss stuff he made up for with pristine control. Junis has thrown quality starts in three of his last four outings for the big club, and even with the Royals in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, the 24-year-old has earned a chance to show what he's got.
More News
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Recalled ahead of Monday start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Confirmed as Monday starter•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Leading candidate for Monday's start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Returns to Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Dominates Mariners in spot start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Recalled ahead of spot start•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...