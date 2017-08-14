Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will start Monday's game against the Athletics, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

After tossing eight innings of one-run ball in his spot start Aug. 6 against the Mariners, Junis didn't have to wait long for another opportunity in the big-league rotation, with Trevor Cahil's (shoulder) recent placement on the disabled list opening up another spot for him. However, aside from the gem he tossed the last time out with the Royals, Junis has failed to replicate his success with Omaha in the majors, with the 24-year-old sporting a 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 44 innings. With Cahill having yet to resume throwing, Junis could be on tap for a two-start week with a second turn perhaps coming Sunday against the Indians, but fantasy owners in deeper mixed and AL-only settings may want to see more from him before entrusting him with a spot in their active lineups.