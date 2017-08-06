Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in advance of his spot start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mariners, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Junis will serve as the Royals' 26th man for the twin bill and will likely be headed back to Omaha immediately after making the spot start. The 24-year-old has impressed at Triple-A this season with a 2.92 ERA and 86:15 K:BB over 71 innings, but he wasn't able to come remotely close to matching that success over nine appearances (six starts) with the big club earlier the campaign. Junis enters Sunday's start with a 5.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB over 36 innings.