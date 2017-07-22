Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Junis will make a return trip to the big leagues after continuing to impress as a member of the Triple-A rotation. Now that Nathan Karns (forearm) is out for the season, the pitching prospect could be up in Kansas City to take Travis Wood's rotation spot, although there is also a chance that he is simply up to provide more bullpen depth. To make room for him on the active roster, Billy Burns was sent back to Omaha.