Royals' Jake Junis: Returns to big leagues
Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Junis will make a return trip to the big leagues after continuing to impress as a member of the Triple-A rotation. Now that Nathan Karns (forearm) is out for the season, the pitching prospect could be up in Kansas City to take Travis Wood's rotation spot, although there is also a chance that he is simply up to provide more bullpen depth. To make room for him on the active roster, Billy Burns was sent back to Omaha.
