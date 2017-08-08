Royals' Jake Junis: Returns to Triple-A Omaha
Junis was optioned back to Triple-A Omaha on Monday after tossing a gem in Sunday's spot start against Seattle.
The move comes as expected after Junis was added to be the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader. He's 4-2 with a 4.70 ERA in 10 games (seven starts) with the big-league club this season. At Triple-A, hitters have been overpowered by the 24-year-old in 2017 (2.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 71 innings), and it's widely expected Junis will be a mainstay in the Royals' rotation next season.
