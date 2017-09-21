Junis (8-2) allowed just three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings en route to a 15-5 win over Toronto on Wednesday, though he was tagged for four runs (two earned). He struck out three.

He actually shut the Jays out through six, but the seventh didn't go quite so well, and the two unearned runs actually came off an error by Junis himself. Nonetheless, Junis has been an excellent addition to the Royals' rotation, having given up three or fewer earned runs in six straight starts and eight of his last nine; in the latter span, he's posted a 5-0 record to go with a 3.02 ERA and 41:6 K:BB. Those numbers should ensure that fantasy owners remember his name heading into next season.