Royals' Jake Junis: Rides offense to easy win
Junis (8-2) allowed just three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings en route to a 15-5 win over Toronto on Wednesday, though he was tagged for four runs (two earned). He struck out three.
He actually shut the Jays out through six, but the seventh didn't go quite so well, and the two unearned runs actually came off an error by Junis himself. Nonetheless, Junis has been an excellent addition to the Royals' rotation, having given up three or fewer earned runs in six straight starts and eight of his last nine; in the latter span, he's posted a 5-0 record to go with a 3.02 ERA and 41:6 K:BB. Those numbers should ensure that fantasy owners remember his name heading into next season.
More News
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Takes no-decision Thursday vs. Indians•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Continues strong work Saturday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Collects fifth straight win•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Fans career-high eight in Tuesday's win•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Starting Thursday's game against Rockies•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...