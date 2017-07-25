Royals' Jake Junis: Shipped back to minors
Junis was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Recent acquisitions Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter will be joining the Royals' bullpen ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Tigers, and as a result, someone needed to be sent off the active roster. Junis ended up being the roster casualty after tossing a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's contest. The 24-year-old right-hander remains one of Kansas City's top pitching prospects, so for now, he'll head back to the Storm Chasers to develop further as a starter.
