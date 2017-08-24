Royals' Jake Junis: Starting Thursday's game against Rockies
Junis, who's last outing was skipped, will toe the rubber Thursday afternoon in the series' finale against Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander got bypass over the weekend because Kansas City has no need for a sixth starter with a five-game on tap. Junis did appear in a long relief role Friday, but that wasn't pretty (four runs over 2.1 innings). He's done better, however, in a starting role (4.79 ERA in eight games) than as a reliever (6.75 ERA in four games) this season.
