Royals' Jake Junis: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Junis gave up one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Thursday.
Junis' slider was working well in this one and that allowed him to maximize his 79 pitches. The 24-year-old gave up four runs in a relief appearance last week, but he's now allowed four runs total in his last three starts spanning 19.1 innings, with an impressive 16:1 K:BB over that span. He's looking like a worthwhile addition for pitching-needy teams, especially with a home matchup against the Rays lined up for next week.
