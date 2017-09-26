Junis (8-3) took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk in 5.2 innings Monday against the Yankees. He struck out four batters.

Junis was hit hard in this one, as five of the seven hits he conceded went for extra-bases, including a pair of homers by Aaron Judge and Greg Bird. It was a rare blowup for Junis, as Monday marked the first time since June 29 that the 25-year-old allowed more than three runs in a start; he owned a 2.42 ERA and 38:5 K:BB across eight starts (48.1 innings) over that stretch. Junis will look to get back on track and finish his rookie season on a high note, with his final start lined up for Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Seeing as Arizona has already clinched home-field advantage in the NL wild-card game, they may end up resting some regular starters.