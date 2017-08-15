Royals' Jake Junis: To have weekend start skipped
Junis will have his scheduled weekend start against the Indians skipped, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Junis was originally lined up to start Sunday's game against the Indians, but with the Royals only playing five games in the next seven days, they'll opt to skip Junis's turn in the rotation and place Jason Hammel on the mound Sunday instead. Junis should rejoin the rotation with a fresh arm next week.
More News
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Nabs fifth win against Athletics•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Recalled ahead of Monday start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Confirmed as Monday starter•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Leading candidate for Monday's start•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Returns to Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Dominates Mariners in spot start•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...