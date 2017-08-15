Junis will have his scheduled weekend start against the Indians skipped, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis was originally lined up to start Sunday's game against the Indians, but with the Royals only playing five games in the next seven days, they'll opt to skip Junis's turn in the rotation and place Jason Hammel on the mound Sunday instead. Junis should rejoin the rotation with a fresh arm next week.