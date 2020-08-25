site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jake Newberry: Back in majors
RotoWire Staff
Newberry was recalled from the Royals' alternate training site Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He has a 2.16 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in 8.1 innings in the majors this season. Newberry takes the place of Tyler Zuber, who was placed on the bereavement list.
