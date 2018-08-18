Royals' Jake Newberry: Contract selected by Royals

Newberry's contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Newberry earned the call-up after tossing 20 innings with a 0.90 ERA for Omaha, following a strong showing for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in which he recorded a 2.12 ERA in 29.2 innings. Across the two levels combined, the reliever posted a 9.6 K/9 with a 2.5 BB/9. He'll replace Jason Adam in the bullpen, who was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.

Our Latest Stories