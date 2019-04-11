Newberry was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to Thursday's game against the Mariners.

He will work in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. Newberry logged a 4.73 ERA and 11:9 K:BB in 13.1 innings in the majors last year.

