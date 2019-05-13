Newberry was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Nicky Lopez, one of the team's top prospects, will take Newberry's spot on the roster. The 24-year-old Newberry made 11 appearances during his time with the big club, compiling a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 16 innings during that stretch. He'll remain one of the top options to return to Kansas City when a fresh bullpen arm is needed.

