Royals' Jake Newberry: Returned to minors
Newberry was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Nicky Lopez, one of the team's top prospects, will take Newberry's spot on the roster. The 24-year-old Newberry made 11 appearances during his time with the big club, compiling a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 16 innings during that stretch. He'll remain one of the top options to return to Kansas City when a fresh bullpen arm is needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...