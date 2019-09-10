Newberry (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Newberry was sent to the injured list Aug. 22 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's clash against the White Sox after being activated. He owns a 3.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 25:11 K:BB over 28 innings this year.

