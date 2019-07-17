Newberry was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Newberry was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Mike Montgomery, who was activated Wednesday after being acquired from the Cubs earlier in the week. The right-hander compiled a 1.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 5.2 innings (five appearances) during his most recent stint with the Royals.

