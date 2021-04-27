site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jake Newberry: Sent down
RotoWire Staff
Apr 27, 2021
3:49 pm ET
Newberry was optioned to the Royals' alternate training site Tuesday.
He gave up five runs while walking three and striking out four over 3.1 innings in three appearances. The Royals will bolster the bench in the short term, bringing up Ryan McBroom in a corresponding move.
