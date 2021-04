Newberry allowed three runs on four hits and struck out three over 1.2 innings in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Angels.

Newberry was recalled from the alternate site Monday after Jesse Hahn (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. While Newberry logged a decent chunk of relief work, he allowed an RBI double to Shohei Ohtani and a two-run homer to Mike Trout in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old Newberry isn't expected to see much high-leverage work while he's on the roster.