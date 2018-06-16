Junis (5-7) allowed six runs on seven hits in a loss to the Astros on Friday, striking out three and walking one in 5.1 innings.

Junis surrendered three home runs in Friday's contest, the biggest one being a grand slam off the bat of Evan Gattis that knocked him out of the game. Junis has lost his last four consecutive starts despite having two quality starts in the span. The right-hander holds a respectable 79:20 K:BB in 85.1 innings, but he's surrendered 18 home runs on the year (which ties him for second-most allowed in the majors). He'll look to right the ship in his next start at home against the Rangers.